Cyber Security Sector Expected to Hit £1bn Market Share in 2023

Analysis by digital identity specialists, ID Crypt Global, estimates that by the end of this year, the cyber security industry is set to breach the £1bn mark in market size, driven by increased demand for protection in a world that is becoming increasingly more digitised by the day.

The analysis of the cyber security software development sector by ID Crypt Global shows that there has already been incredible growth within the space over the last decade.

10 years ago, the market size of the sector was an estimated £456.8m, today, it’s thought to have increased to £961.4m – a 110% increase.

Not only has the size of the sector increased every year over the last decade, but the 10.7% jump seen over the last year was the third highest annual increase since 2013.

This growth has been driven by demand within the sector and today, there are currently 188 operational businesses servicing this demand, a 132% increase versus a decade ago.

Despite this increase in competition, it remains a profitable space to be in, with the average revenue per business up 6% in the last year to £5.1m.

This growth is expected to continue in 2023, with the estimated size of the market expected to increase by a further 7.1%. In doing so, this would push the total value of the sector beyond the £1bn mark, increasing the average revenue per a business by 2.2%, despite the fact that the number of operational businesses is also expected to climb by 4.8%.

CEO and Founder of ID Crypt Global, Lauren Wilson-Smith, commented: