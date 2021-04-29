Cyber Resilience Centre Launches Across Wales to Help Businesses

An innovative partnership between the police, private sector and academia has launched today in Wales to help businesses protect themselves against cybercrime.

The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales (WCRC) is part of a network of centres being established across the country to provide businesses and organisations, with an affordable way to access cyber security services and consultancy to help protect themselves from attack.

The WCRC offers a range of membership options depending on what level of support businesses need. Core Membership is free and provides businesses with access to a range of resources and tools to help them identify risks and vulnerabilities, as well as providing guidance on the steps they can take to increase their levels of protection. The centre will have physical locations in both the north and the south of Wales to allow for easy access for local business.

The centre is headed up by Director Paul Peters, who is a Temporary Detective Superintendent seconded to the centre.

Paul has been in the police force for over 25 years and has worked across a diverse array of policing functions. As an experienced senior investigating officer (SIO) within one of the Regional Organised Crime Units, he managed serious and complex investigations relating to economic and cyber-crime. He spearheaded a partnership collaboration to create a Cybercrime Prevent package involving education, awareness, and law enforcement support across Wales.

Paul worked closely with businesses across Wales to raise awareness of cyber threats and secure funding from Welsh Government to implement Cyber Protect initiatives across Wales.

Commenting on his directorship, Paul said:

“I have seen first-hand the significant threat that businesses across our region face from cyber criminals. I have witnessed the damage a successful attack can do to organisations of all sizes from sole traders to multinational organisations. The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales team is committed to helping local business owners understand more about the threats they face and to help them get better protected. “The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales brings together the expertise of law enforcement, private industry and academia working together to deliver affordable services to help businesses mitigate their cyber security risks. We have already had a great response from those wanting to be involved with our board and advisory group and we look forward to welcoming many more once we are up and running.” The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales website is now live and provides businesses with details on guidance available, as well as signing up for one of our membership packages. “The Core Membership is free and comes with a pack of practical guidance and information to assist companies in identifying their current risks and what they can do to reduce potential problems arising. We are keen that businesses across Wales sign up to take advantage of this.” Paul added.

The WCRC has been funded by the National Police Chiefs’ Council National Cybercrime Programme, which secured £2million of government funding to establish a network on Cyber Resilience Centres (CRCs) across the country. Wales is the seventh region to go live.

Mandy Haeburn-Little CEO of BRIM, the body which advises on establishing and developing the CRCs said:

“This is a fundamental and very positive step by policing and represents a new era for cybercrime prevention where policing will work hand in hand with private sector in the alignment of cyber strategies. “This fulfils so many objectives from the delivery of policing cybercrime objectives, support for all sectors of business and the focus for much needed assistance towards economic growth for business. It is a one-stop-shop for cyber resilience which we have worked very hard to develop with National Police Chiefs’ Council and the support of the Home Office.”

Chief Constable of Gwent Police Pam Kelly, who is the current Chair of the Wales Chief Officer group, added:

“The launch of the Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales is a huge step forward for businesses of all sizes to further learn and understand the importance of mobilising a robust cyber strategy. “Becoming part of the centre is a safety measure that we encourage business owners to make the most of to minimise the potential of digital footprints being compromised. The level of innovation and guidance available shows great commitment from the police force, private sector and academic authorities in protecting the security and buoyancy of Wales’ economy.”

The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales will generate income through the supply of a broad mix of products and services. It is a not-for-profit organisation which means all revenue generated will be invested back into helping to keep businesses across Wales safe.

Businesses can find out more information about the centre and how to get involved at www.wcrcentre.co.uk To keep updated with all the latest WCRC developments, follow @CRCWales on Twitter or on LinkedIn and sign up to receive the WCRC e-news on the website.