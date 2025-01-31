Cyber Innovation Hub Joins Wales Tech Week 2025 as a Silver Partner

Technology Connected, the creator of Wales Tech Week, is proud to announce Cyber Innovation Hub as a Silver Partner for the highly anticipated Wales Tech Week 2025, taking place from 24 to 26 November at the ICC Wales.

With an ambitious vision to establish South Wales as a leading cyber security cluster by 2030, Cyber Innovation Hub is playing a key role in transforming the region into a thriving cyber innovation and talent powerhouse.

Supported by the Welsh Government and Cardiff Capital Region, their mission includes scaling the number of cyber security companies in Wales by 50%, while upskilling 1,500 individuals with hands-on technical training.

As a Silver Partner of Wales Tech Week 2025, Cyber Innovation Hub will have the opportunity to engage with the global tech community, showcasing their efforts to build a sustainable and innovative cyber security ecosystem.

Professor Pete Burnap, Director of the Cyber Innovation Hub, said:

“We thoroughly enjoyed the 2023 Wales Tech Week and are delighted to return as a Silver Partner in 2025. Wales Tech Week is a fantastic event that brings together academia, industry, government and third sector to promote the Welsh technology ecosystem to a regional, national and international audience. This aligns perfectly with Cyber Innovation Hub’s mission to grow and promote the cyber security sector in South Wales, so it’s great to be able to collaborate with Technology Connected to bring this to life.”

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, said:

“We are pleased to welcome Cyber Innovation Hub on board as a Silver Partner for Wales Tech Week 2025. In a world where tech is rapidly reshaping every industry, cyber security is essential for survival. Cyber Innovation Hub’s dedication to creating a safer, more resilient South Wales and their leadership in cyber security, is crucial to the region’s growth and the future of industries worldwide. “Through this partnership, we’re supporting the growth of a critical sector that will empower businesses globally, helping future-proof industries and ensure a secure digital future for all.”

Wales Tech Week 2025 will showcase the best of Welsh technology, positioning Wales as a global tech hub. The international tech summit will highlight the vast opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and growth, attracting global talent, investment, and attention.

Following the success of 2023, with over 90 partners and exhibitors and 4,000 attendees, Wales Tech Week 2025 will feature world-class speakers, engaging panel discussions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities. The final day will showcase Talent4Tech, inspiring the next generation, followed by the 10th annual Wales Technology Awards, celebrating the best in the industry.

For more information about Cyber Innovation Hub, visit www.cyberinnovationhub.wales

To explore partnership and exhibition opportunities, or register for Wales Tech Week 2025, visit www.walestechweek.com