Cwmpas and Bridgend Council Partnership Project Exceeds Social Enterprise Support Targets

Bridgend County Borough Council is celebrating the success of an innovative partnership with social enterprise development agency Cwmpas.

The scheme has seen eight new businesses created and more than 130 existing businesses provided with financial support and development opportunities.

Martin Downes, the Cwmpas Lead Consultant who has been overseeing the Social Enterprise Support Programme in Bridgend, said:

“Across Bridgend County Borough, we’ve outperformed on almost every target, and met the others. We’ve supported the creation of eight new businesses this year, where the target was two, and we’ve helped to safeguard 12 jobs, comfortably beating our initial target of two. “We’ve also run business development sessions attended by 200 individuals and 132 businesses, and we ran the first ever social enterprise marketplace in Bridgend County Borough Council (BCBC), sporting 90 individual attendees and 24 enterprises.”

Baobab Bach are one of many organisations to benefit.

In the space of just five years, they now have six members of staff and over 100 volunteers who supply non-means tested quality food to approximately 270 families a week. They do this through their 14 community pantries based in three counties across south Wales, including Bridgend County Borough.

Still-fresh food which would otherwise go to landfill is sourced from FareShare Cymru. Membership costs £1. Baobab Bach provides more than just access to food: the community pantries also offer sanctuary, a space to meet and socialise, and vital community support.

As well as their community pantries, they run three food growing projects where young people learn to grow their own food.

Alison Westwood, Director of Baobab Bach, said:

“We’re hugely grateful for the support we have received to build raised beds as part of the Social Enterprise Support Programme – it’s made a massive difference. “The support will make our sites much more manageable and easier to cultivate. In the past, we’ve had problems with flooding, so the impact has been transformational.”

As part of the support provided, Cwmpas has helped develop Baobab Bach’s management structure, and supported strategic planning, funding bids, training sessions, and opportunities for networking.

Alison continued:

“It’s so important to access quality support. There are things on a business level which we simply don’t know, but having a specialist adviser like Cwmpas with an external viewpoint is so valuable. Take that advice. It is very worthwhile.”

The success of the Cwmpas and Bridgend County Borough Council partnership is also reflected in the story of well-being social enterprise Baldilocks.

Director Dan Newman was the victim of a violent assault at age 18. He developed alopecia soon after – and from that trauma and adversity came hope and support in the shape of Baldilocks.

Dan founded Baldilocks after attending a start-up workshop delivered by Cwmpas as part of the partnership in June 2024.

He said:

“Alopecia is a condition where you may not want anyone to see you – but when you are seen with empathy and understanding, you feel more human. You feel cared for. “We’re here to help people through their adversity with a touch of humanity and humour: the more we connect as human beings, the more we gain. “Support from the Council and Cwmpas has been a vital part of our journey. We’ve benefitted from expert advice on navigating the social enterprise landscape, and the nuances of developing a business that works both for you and the people you’re impacting. “Without the support of the partnership, we could have lost a lot of time and money. “Social enterprise can be a gamechanger for the future economy. Go with your purpose first, and everything else will follow.”

Cllr Neelo Farr, Bridgend County Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, said:

“Our work with Cwmpas is a fantastic example of how working in partnership can have a huge impact on our local economy, businesses and residents. “It’s really pleasing that the targets have not only been met but exceeded. Thinking outside the box has been key to this, for example the social enterprise marketplace event was a first for our county borough. “Our delivery of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund has allowed us to support our communities, help local businesses to grow, and provide useful training to residents. We are looking forward to building on this in the future.”

Glenn Bowen, Director of Enterprise at Cwmpas, said: