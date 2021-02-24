Cwmbran-based Tech Firm Wins Contract with NHS

Cwmbran-based Conversant Technology has won a contract with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust to enhance communication platforms across the mental health First Response Team and Admin Hubs.

As the fastest-growing provider of voice services and voice applications working natively with Microsoft Teams, Conversant was established in 2015 as a SaaS platform provider. They will now introduce Voice for Teams, Call Recording, and Contact Centre features for the NHS Foundation Trust, which employs some 4,000 staff and supports over one million people with mental health services.

Led by Managing Director, Patrick Copping, Conversant specialises in providing truly integrated UC solutions to clients and partners. The company benefitted from a £500,000 joint loan and equity package from the Development Bank of Wales and Tata Steel subsidiary, UK Steel Enterprise, in 2018.

Patrick Copping, Managing Director at Conversant Technology, said:

“Communication within the NHS is more important than ever and we’re delighted to have been chosen to support Cambridgeshire & Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust with their long-term approach to improving their telecommunications systems.” “Our proposition is very powerful and complete, offering a one-stop shop for customers to accelerate their Unified Communications strategies through MS Teams. Our Direct Routing service will allow members of the First Response Team and Admin Hubs to operate in a safe environment through remote, agile, and flexible working. Our Contact Centre for Teams solution will then enable more efficient communication and statistics, including directing calls to the best team member, and real-time reporting and recording of all calls.”

Tom Rook of the Development Bank of Wales said: