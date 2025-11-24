Cwmbran Accountant Represents Wales in UK Finals of WorldSkills Competition

A trainee accountant from Cwmbran is set to represent Wales at the WorldSkills UK National Finals.

Maddy Groves, 20, who works at Green & Co Accountants, secured her place alongside teammate Lauren Gunning, 30, in the UK finals of the WorldSkills competition, which is taking place in Cardiff on November 26th.

Often described as the ‘Skills Olympics’, WorldSkills UK is an international charity that organises vocational skills competitions designed to raise standards in apprenticeships and technical education. The competition attracts thousands of young people from across the UK competing in over 40 different skills areas, with the top performers earning the opportunity to represent the UK at European and international competitions.

The competition will see participants compete over two days to complete an assortment of tasks to solve specific scenarios before presenting their solutions to a panel of judges, ranging from strategic business analysis, through to solving financial problems and planning.

Maddy’s journey to the finals began in January when her Level 3 AAT tutor (Association of Accounting Technicians) Nerys, encouraged her to compete in the Welsh Skills in February, where along with her teammate Lauren Gunning, the pair stood out with their knowledge and presentation skills, securing them the nomination for the UK competition.

The achievement is particularly significant for the duo, who are competing early, with most competitors having already completed their Level 4 AAT.

Maddy said:

“It’s quite a big deal for me to be competing at all, let alone a year early, and so Lauren and I are thrilled to make it through the Welsh heats to represent Cwmbran and Wales at the UK finals! It’s given me a number of opportunities regarding furthering my knowledge, with extra training sessions and networking with other professionals and students. “The UK final will be considerably tough, as it's the highest competition available for accountancy! Hopefully, we can do everyone proud and show just how much talent there is in Cwmbran.”

Director at Green & Co, Scott Harris, said:

“We’re very proud of Maddy and will be cheering her on in Cardiff at the end of the month. The industry is built on these qualifications and skills, and so we’re delighted to have some of the brightest trainees in the country working with us in Cwmbran.”

The WorldSkills UK National Finals will showcase the talents of hundreds of young people across South Wales from 26-28 November 2025.