Custom Wine Cellar Firm Sees 50% Year-on-Year Growth

A South Wales firm which provides bespoke wine storage is reporting 50% year-on-year growth.

Pontypool-based Demada Custom Wine Cellars was founded by master joiner Dale Leighfield, installer Marc Thorley, wine cooling and climate control expert Deri Jeffery, and designer Sophie Pascoe.

The company started with a one-off commission to design a residential wine cellar and has seen rapid growth over the past year, with overall enquiries up 25% and hospitality interest rising sharply.

“People aren’t just storing wine anymore,” said Sophie. “They’re creating spaces that reflect their collections and their hobby – elegant, highly personalised environments that are as much about display and experience as preservation.”

Recent Demada projects include The Priory in Caerleon, with a restaurant set inside a 12th-century monastery, where the company’s team integrated bespoke wine storage into the restoration of its historic bar. The final installation acts as a centrepiece, showcasing the venue’s award-winning wine list through warm-lit joinery, metalwork, and glass.

Meanwhile at Eardisley Park, a private heritage estate in Herefordshire, Demada crafted a cellar within the building’s original brick alcoves, working around uneven walls and floors to deliver a design that respects the historic structure while introducing state-of-the-art wine storage.

Demada is a collaboration between three specialist firms: Uskvale Joinery, Resitech, and Studio Severn.

“Our work often involves highly technical challenges,” said Dale. “But that’s where we thrive; preserving original architecture while introducing sophisticated, modern functionality.”

The company is now targeting new high-end residential and hospitality clients across the UK as well as international opportunities.