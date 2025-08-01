BNW High Res Logo_white
Subscribe to Newsletter
Golley Ads_Business Wales_FSP-BNW-Banner-1430x145px_ENGLISH
We Are Hiring- site
1 August 2025

PTorfaen

Custom Wine Cellar Firm Sees 50% Year-on-Year Growth

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


A South Wales firm which provides bespoke wine storage is reporting 50% year-on-year growth.

Pontypool-based Demada Custom Wine Cellars was founded by master joiner Dale Leighfield, installer Marc Thorley, wine cooling and climate control expert Deri Jeffery, and designer Sophie Pascoe.

The company started with a one-off commission to design a residential wine cellar and has seen rapid growth over the past year, with overall enquiries up 25% and hospitality interest rising sharply.

“People aren’t just storing wine anymore,” said Sophie. “They’re creating spaces that reflect their collections and their hobby – elegant, highly personalised environments that are as much about display and experience as preservation.”

Recent Demada projects include The Priory in Caerleon, with a restaurant set inside a 12th-century monastery, where the company’s team integrated bespoke wine storage into the restoration of its historic bar. The final installation acts as a centrepiece, showcasing the venue’s award-winning wine list through warm-lit joinery, metalwork, and glass.

Meanwhile at Eardisley Park, a private heritage estate in Herefordshire, Demada crafted a cellar within the building’s original brick alcoves, working around uneven walls and floors to deliver a design that respects the historic structure while introducing state-of-the-art wine storage.

Demada is a collaboration between three specialist firms: Uskvale Joinery, Resitech, and Studio Severn.

“Our work often involves highly technical challenges,” said Dale. “But that’s where we thrive; preserving original architecture while introducing sophisticated, modern functionality.”

The company is now targeting new high-end residential and hospitality clients across the UK as well as international opportunities.

 



Columns & Features:
MHA
31 July 2025

Why I’m Confident 2025 Will Be a Good Year for M&A

Why I’m Confident 2025 Will Be a Good Year for M&A
Technology Connected
31 July 2025

Digital Innovation Poses Big Questions for Professional Services

Digital Innovation Poses Big Questions for Professional Services
Acuity Law
31 July 2025

Time to Prepare for the Employment Rights Bill

Time to Prepare for the Employment Rights Bill
CCR
31 July 2025

How CCR Helped Us Transform Tower Colliery

How CCR Helped Us Transform Tower Colliery

In Other News:

Business News Wales //