CTO Appointed to Drive Innovation at Cardiff Tech Company

Tech company Nightingale HQ has appointed Chris Wilson as its new Chief Technical Officer (CTO) as it continues to set out its vision to promote digitisation across the manufacturing sector.

The Cardiff-headquartered data and AI company specialise in helping manufacturers to digitalise and optimise their operations. The company has seen significant growth in this industry, expanding across the UK, Ireland, and Germany, with further partnerships across Europe expected in the next twelve months.

Having originally joined Nightingale HQ in 2019, Chris played a key role in delivering core customer projects, he will now lead on the company’s technology vision and ensure its alignment with the ongoing business strategy.

Chris said the company’s growth was a recognition of its use of digital solutions and the acceleration of digitalisation across manufacturing:

“I’m delighted to take on this new role and continue Nightingales' proud reputation of digital innovation. Our customers trust our approach to data and systems integrations, and our next phase of growth is to help them scale their operations securely and efficiently. “I look forward to working with Ruth to further build the development team that will deliver more innovative tech solutions to drive the business forward.”

The news follows the recent appointment of Ruth Kearney who took the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in February.

Ruth said that Chris was the natural choice for CTO: