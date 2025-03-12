Crowdfunder Launched to Support Growth in Wales’ £105m Regenerative Sea Farming Industry

A community-owned regenerative sea farm has launched a crowdfunder to help finance its plans.

Pembrokeshire-based community benefit society Câr-Y-Môr is the only business pioneering regenerative sea farming in Wales.

Founded in 2019, it was established to demonstrate how regenerative farming and local fishing can generate jobs in coastal and rural communities, boost the Welsh economy, and enhance sea and soil health for future generations.

This year the business plans to lease a disused RNLI station to open a seaweed and shellfish hatchery, expand trials and production of its emerging seaweed biostimulant products, and deploy new offshore farms with community backing.

So far Câr-Y-Môr has:

Built a 500-strong community, generated a £300,000 turnover, and created 20 year-round jobs.

Educated over 1,200 children and young people through school visits and workshops.

Kept 35 tonnes of Welsh seafood in the UK, ensuring local communities benefit from their own resources.

Partnered with local farmers to trial a seaweed-based biostimulant, improving soil health, increasing crop yields by up to 24%, and reducing synthetic fertiliser use.

Supported 12 fishermen and gatherers with fair prices and local market access, while exploring opportunities for them to manage sea farms as an additional income source.

Served as Wales’ demonstration regenerative sea farm, hosting over 100 boat trips for officials, researchers, and policymakers to showcase the industry’s potential.

“Regenerative sea farming has the potential to strengthen coastal economies, create sustainable jobs, and enhance marine biodiversity, but its benefits go beyond the water,” said Owen Haines, Managing Director and Community Member of Câr-Y-Môr. “There is growing evidence that seaweed-based biostimulants can improve soil health, increase crop yields, and reduce reliance on synthetic fertilisers—offering real benefits to Wales’ land farming community.”

Wales has the potential to develop a £105 million regenerative sea farming industry, projected to create over 1,000 jobs while restoring marine and soil biodiversity. To help move this vision forward, Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, recently convened key government and industry stakeholders – including The Crown Estate, Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru/Natural Resources Wales, WWF, Pembrokeshire County Council, the Development Bank of Wales, and seaweed-packaging manufacturer, Notpla – to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the sector.

This forum followed an initial meeting in June 2024, attended by the Prince of Wales, which recognised regenerative sea farming as a major opportunity for Wales. The latest discussion focused on the next steps needed to turn that vision into reality.

Câr-Y-Môr participated in the discussion, calling for:

A responsible regulatory body for regenerative sea farming with clearly defined stakeholders.

A clear and consistent regenerative sea farm licensing process.

Financial support to help early-stage farms invest in infrastructure and innovation.

To learn more or contribute to the crowdfunder visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/car-y-mor-share-offer.