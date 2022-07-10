Credas Recruits New Director of Sales

Credas, who develop identity verification software, have finalised their latest recruitment round with the appointment of Rhian Del-Valle as their new Director of Sales.

Rhian joins from Creditsafe where she has worked since 2003, where she held the role of UK Sales Director responsible for leading their sales operation which contributed to their significant growth over the last 20 years.

At Credas, Rhian will take charge of their new sales team with responsibility for achieving their desired growth ambitions.

Tim Barnett, CEO of Credas commented

We’re thrilled to have someone of Rhian’s calibre join us at this pivotal time for the business. During her time at Creditsafe she played a pivotal role in helping the company grow into an international brand. As we enter the next phase of our development and with the UK Government’s DIATF set to make Digital IDs mainstream, Rhian will help strengthen and shape our commercial capabilities. Rhian is well-regarded in the industry for her sales leadership and will help us attract and retain talented sales professionals.

The Cardiff based company, whose software is used to run an ID check every 5 seconds, who works with some of the UKs biggest estate agents such as Purplebricks and Connells, has won a number of significant contracts over the last six months.

Rhian Del-Valle added,