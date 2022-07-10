Cardiff Bus Offers Cost-Effective Alternative to Rising Fuel Prices

As the pressure of the pandemic begins to ease, the British public is now faced with a major cost-of-living crisis.

The average cost of a full tank of petrol has risen to over £100, in addition to weekly food shop costs increasing and utility bills sky rocketing, everyone is feeling the effects.

In response, Cardiff Bus is offering customers cost-effective bus travel with a range of ticket offerings and travel routes as an alternative to hefty costs at the pump.

For regular travellers, day to go tickets offer excellent value for money allowing customers to make unlimited journeys from £3.80 per day, with even bigger savings available on one week, four week, and annual tickets.

For customers who don’t travel often, flexible tickets on the Cardiff Bus app offer 10 single tickets for just £16, saving 20% compared to buying each ticket individually. Alternatively, if customers wish to travel throughout the day, they can purchase the

operators Easy 3 Bundle which consists of 3-day tickets for £10.40 which can be used any time within a year of purchase.

As well as saving customers money, Cardiff Bus is also working to reduce their CO2 emissions with its brand-new fleet of the 36 battery-electric busses that have been rolled out across its network.

The electric buses have saved over 550 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere since being introduced at the beginning of the year, so customers can rest assured that they are doing their wallet a favour, as well as the planet.

Gareth Stevens, Commercial Director at Cardiff Bus, said: