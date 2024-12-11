Creative Wales Announces Music Revenue Fund Recipients

Creative Wales has announced the latest recipients of its Music Revenue Fund, with 11 music businesses across Wales set to benefit from a total investment of £400,000. The funding is part of the Welsh Government’s commitment to supporting the growth of the music industry in Wales, with support given to businesses based across all regions of Wales.

Now in its second round, The Music Revenue Fund is a scheme to help music businesses in Wales improve their commercial outlook and sustainability. As part of Creative Wales’ wider programme of support for the music industry, the fund’s focus is to help with campaigns for new releases and promote live music; sync and catalogue music, and Welsh-language music – its ultimate aim is to contribute to the growth and development of Wales’ diverse music industry.

With grants of up to £40,000 available per applicant, funding has been awarded to a range of businesses and innovative projects, including: The Bunkhouse in Swansea, a multi-award winning bar, live music and community venue in the heart of the city, who will use the funding to enable 16-25 year olds to learn various behind the scenes skills like production and lighting; Sain Recordiau, a recording label, publisher and recording space based in Gwynedd, helping them to curate more records that feature a variety of new and exciting Welsh language music; Dark Arts’ innovative digital sync project ‘Optimise Music Wales’ – an initiative focused on protecting and enhancing Welsh catalogue Music for future generations.

Other recipients include Clwb Ifor Bach, an iconic live music venue in the capital, which has been funded to boost the awareness of the Sŵn festival, by expanding outside of South Wales to stage shows at venues across the rest of Wales and the UK.

Jordan McGuire, Director at The Bunkhouse, Swansea says of the MRF Fund:

“MRF funding has been a game-changer for us at The Bunkhouse, helping bring our Future Music, Bae Abertawe project to life. This exciting initiative empowers young people aged 16-25 across Swansea Bay, South West Wales, with hands-on training in live music essentials like promotion, live tech, and gig photography. “Thanks to Creative Wales’ support, we’re giving the next generation real-world experience and industry mentorship, building an inclusive, vibrant music community where Welsh and non-Welsh speakers alike can thrive. Together, we’re creating opportunities for young talent to shape the future of music in South West Wales.”

Owen Gurry, a composer and producer in West Wales says of the Fund:

“The Music Revenue Fund is enabling me to record three collections of production music tracks with live musicians— all written and recorded in Wales. These collections, featuring harp, string quartet, and wind ensemble, celebrate the richness of Welsh talent. “This project allows me to bring my skills back home, growing a network of talented musicians working in music for media. Every penny of the grant is dedicated to hiring top Welsh musicians and studios, alongside a videographer to showcase what Wales can achieve. It’s all thanks to the support of the Music Revenue Fund.”

Jack Sargeant, Minister for the Creative Industries, said:

“The Music Revenue Fund is all about fueling the growth and development of Wales’ diverse and dynamic music industry. The funding by Welsh Government will empower talent across the country to build their music careers right here in Wales. “We’re excited to celebrate and strengthen our thriving music sector, ensuring Wales remains a place where talented artists can create, develop and showcase their best work.”

Full list of Creative Wales Music Revenue Funding recipients:

MVM songs, Caerphilly

Pull Up recording / Satellite C, Cardiff

Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

4Pi Productions UK /CULTVR, Cardiff

Patriot Home of Rock CIC, Caerphilly

Sain Recordiau, Gwynedd

Menter Iaith Conwy

Tabernacl Bethesda/ Neuadd Ogwen, Gwynedd

Dark Arts, Monmouth

Owen Gurry, Pembrokehire

The Bunkhouse, Swansea

To find out more about Creative Wales funding, visit the Creative Wales website.