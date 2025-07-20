Creative Agency Opens Wales Office as Part of Major Expansion

A full-service creative and digital marketing agency is launching a Welsh office to support its national and international growth.

Jim Carpenter, the former co-ceo of Orchard, and corporate comms specialist Kate Jones will drive M3.agency’s Welsh expansion, opening offices on Cathedral Road in Cardiff.

The duo will bring 50 years’ combined experience to M3.agency, which has four existing offices and a 50-strong team of creatives, digital experts, strategists and video production.

The vision for the Welsh operation is to contribute to the group’s annual £50 million billings whilst building on a client portfolio that includes MG Motor Group, Geely and Visit Jersey.

“There is a massive opportunity for a firm – with a Welsh footprint and understanding firmly based in Wales – to bring ‘big agency’ experience and skills to companies and organisations across the country. Businesses don’t need to go outside now for the ‘wow’ factor and the ‘track-record’,” explained Jim, co-founder of M3.agency Wales. “We will deliver new momentum, drive action and accelerate positive outcomes for clients when it comes to raising awareness, penetrating new markets and increasing return on investment.

“The plan is to take a pan-Wales approach, creating jobs and promoting growth and opportunities right across the Welsh creative and digital sector.”

Formed in 2000, M3.agency offers brand development, creative, digital marketing, media planning and web development services.

It serves more than 100 clients from existing offices in Birmingham, London, Telford and Bristol and has set its sights on creating one of the largest independent networks of agencies that span key locations across the UK and beyond.

The Cardiff office is the latest location in an ambitious six-month plan that will also see the opening of hubs in the North and its first international base.

Co-founder Kate Jones said:

“Jim and I are both excited at the prospect of bringing our momentum, creative direction and focus to our clients through a truly local agency that has all the backing, experience and expertise that comes with a national full-service business.”

M3.agency’s CEO Nick Lovett said:

“Working with exciting businesses based in Wales has always been an ambition of ours and, like all areas, we respect the need to work on the inside to truly ‘get’ the unique local landscape. “It is very rare to set-up a new agency with two of the region’s most respected operators at the helm, so we’re ready to really accelerate our expansion plans. “In Jim and Kate, we have two experts that are passionate about the area they call home and have a significant bank of business and individual connections. We’ve invested in dedicated office space and are about to push the button on a recruitment drive, which will complement our existing 50-strong team of specialists who are eager to support the Welsh team in delivering the ‘M3 difference’.”

M3.agency is awaiting its B Corp Certification, which verifies that a business is meeting high standards of performance, accountability and transparency on factors, including employee benefits, charitable actions and supply chain management.