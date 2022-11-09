Creating a Supported Community for Business Growth

Holly Jones, Hub Manager of the programme ‘Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub’ at Business in Focus spoke with Business News Wales about the Enterprise Hub, created for likeminded entrepreneurs and businesses to work collaboratively, and feel part of a community.

A structured atmosphere where people can escape the same four walls of daily home life, Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub creates an environment where start-ups can realise the full benefit of a dynamic business support service, designed to strengthen their business growth.

The Hub provides start-ups and growing businesses a chance to have tailored advice to help achieve their business goals. Specialist business advisors at the Hub offer guidance and one to one support covering business plans, funding applications, tenders, legal implications and more.

Actively encouraging businesses in Mid Wales to grow, Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub offers networking events and engagement workshops to connect, share ideas, support with marketing, website creation, all to name a few.

Business in Focus is a social enterprise dedicated to supporting new and established businesses and has been helping people start and grow their own businesses for over three decades, by providing tailored expert business advice, access to finance, property requirements and skills training.