CPR Global Tech Wins Queen’s Award For Second Time

A Swansea based firm which manufactures the world’s best-selling nuisance call blocking device has been honoured with the highly coveted Queen’s Award for Enterprise for the second time.

CPR Global Tech Ltd has again been recognised for its excellence in International Trade after picking up the same prestigious award in 2018.

CPR Global Tech was established in 2010 to tackle the growing problem of nuisance calls and produce a range of stand-alone call blocking devices that plug in to landline phones and allow the user to cut off and permanently block nuisance and scam calls. As the issue of nuisance calls has grown into a global problem, CPR has followed suit and moved into foreign markets including the USA, Australia and throughout countries in Europe.

Now in its 54th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the UK’s highest accolades in recognising success in business and CPR Global Tech is one of a very small number of Welsh businesses to be awarded the honour.

Andrew Sandbrook, CEO of CPR Global Tech commented:

“Being recognised in 2018 for our international trade was amazing. To be acknowledged again this year is a huge honour. We are extremely proud and excited to receive such a prestigious endorsement – twice – and it is a testament to all of the hard work we have put in as a company over the last eight years to tackle the problem of nuisance and scam calls. “The issue of nuisance calls is not one that is going away and we will continue to work tirelessly to protect those people who are receiving them regularly, especially those who are amongst the most vulnerable in society.”

CPR Global Tech has also recently branched into the assisted living and telecare sectors with the launch of its CPR Guardian Smartwatch and Monitoring App – a discreet watch with built-in emergency alert button, heart rate monitor, mobile phone and GPS tracking with Geo-Zone alerts and accompanying app which enables the wearer to be located or contacted at all times.

Andrew continued:

“From our small beginnings at our headquarters in Swansea we have grown into markets across the world and we now have big plans for our latest product, the CPR Guardian Smartwatch and Monitoring App. We are truly humbled to be recognised with this award from the Queen and we’re looking forward to visiting Buckingham Palace and, once again, representing Wales and Swansea on such a grand stage.”

CPR Global Tech will celebrate its award during a royal reception for Queens Awards winners later this summer.

For more information on CPR Global Tech and their range of products please visit www.cprglobaltech.com