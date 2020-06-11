Councils Legal Step to Prevent Motorists Using Heads of The Valleys Short Cut

Monmouthshire County Council has placed a temporary traffic control order on various roads in the Clydach and Maesygwartha areas following concerns expressed by local residents.

The council’s Prohibition of Driving (Except for Access) order comes into force on Monday 8th June and is necessary because work on the A465 Heads of The Valleys improvement scheme has led to non-residential traffic using local roads as a short-cut.

The effect of the order will be to temporarily prohibit driving – except for access – on the following roads:

Church Road

Orchard Close

Cymro Road

Old Abergavenny Road

Main Road

Rhonas Road

Maesygwartha Road

Forge Row, Beaconsfield

Old Rectory Close

And will extend into Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s highway network up to the new Hafod Roundabout. The order will continue for 18 months or until the Heads of the Valleys works have been completed, whichever is the earlier. Access will be maintained at all times for properties fronting the affected lengths of road during the period of the restriction.

Monmouthshire’s cabinet member for Infrastructure and Neighbourhood Services, Councillor Jane Pratt said: