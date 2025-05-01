Councillor Delyth Jones Appointed to Denbighshire’s Cabinet

Councillor Delyth Jones has been appointed as the Lead Member for Finance on Denbighshire County Council’s Cabinet.

Having worked within a variety of diverse areas including Housing Management and the Education sector, including the position of Headship and a role in the Schools Inspectorate of Wales (ESTYN), Cllr Jones has the experience over many years of managing the delicate balance of prioritising key aspects of provision to the highest quality possible within an ever more challenging financial climate.

Cllr Jones was elected to the county council in 2022 representing the Denbigh, Caledfryn Henllan ward and is the Group Leader of the Plaid Cymru group.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the council said:

“I would like to welcome Cllr Delyth Jones to her new role on Cabinet. I’ve worked closely with Delyth over recent years and she is an accomplished and astute politician. She possesses excellent skills as a councillor and has a wealth of professional experience to bring to the role.”

Cllr Jones said: