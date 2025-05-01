Councillor Delyth Jones Appointed to Denbighshire’s Cabinet

Councillor Delyth Jones has been appointed as the Lead Member for Finance on Denbighshire County Council’s Cabinet.
Having worked within a variety of diverse areas including Housing Management and the Education sector, including the position of Headship and a role in the Schools Inspectorate of Wales (ESTYN), Cllr Jones has the experience over many years of managing the delicate balance of prioritising key aspects of provision to the highest quality possible within an ever more challenging financial climate.
Cllr Jones was elected to the county council in 2022 representing the Denbigh, Caledfryn Henllan ward and is the Group Leader of the Plaid Cymru group.
Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the council said:
“I would like to welcome Cllr Delyth Jones to her new role on Cabinet. I’ve worked closely with Delyth over recent years and she is an accomplished and astute politician. She possesses excellent skills as a councillor and has a wealth of professional experience to bring to the role.”
Cllr Jones said:
“I am under no illusion that this will be an easy task as I am painfully aware of the continuing financially challenging climate within which we are all living. However, I believe that my experiences to date in my previous roles will provide me with the necessary skills to be able to listen attentively, to communicate clearly and to plan and prioritise work streams effectively and creatively across the whole of the council in order to maximise the quality and efficiency of our services to the benefit of our residents whilst also living within our means.
“I would also like to thank my predecessor, Cllr Gwyneth Ellis for her strong leadership and sterling work under challenging circumstances. I now look forward to carrying the mantle forward by working alongside my fellow Cabinet members and Denbighshire County council officers in this shared endeavour.”