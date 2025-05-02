Council Seeks Views on Proposed Neath Town Centre Transport Hub

Neath Port Talbot Council is proposing a new transport hub at the front of Neath Train Station to bring together bus and rail services.

The proposal will relocate the existing bus station at Victoria Gardens to Neath railway station, creating a single transport hub in the town centre. Additionally, to help improve and integrate the active travel network into the public transport system, secured cycling facilities and dedicated cycling and walking routes will be added.

If approved, the hub would redevelop the area around Station Square and would serve as a new gateway to Neath town centre, with the aim of encouraging people to visit, shop, work and explore.

The council and its partners, Transport for Wales, Network Rail, and infrastructure experts Amey, want views on the proposals from businesses and members of the public.

A public consultation is being held between 30th April and 11th June. Information on the proposal will be available here.

Three drop-in events are planned at Neath library to allow members of the public to discuss the proposals with Neath Port Talbot Council and its consultants, Amey. These will held on the following dates:

Tuesday 13th May 2-7pm

Wednesday 14th May 3-8pm

Thursday 15th May 2-7pm

A feedback survey will be available online and in paper form at the drop in events.

The survey can be accessed here.

The Welsh Government wants to integrate and improve national, regional and local transport connections, making it easier for people to travel by rail, bus, walking and cycling. ​

The proposed new integrated transport hub would relocate the bus station at Victoria Gardens to the railway station, creating a new transport hub which is accessible for all users.​

The project is designed to help regenerate the existing railway station forecourt while making travel connections easier and reducing any anti-social behaviour.

The hub will offer:

Bus, rail, and taxi services all in one place, with access to parking and improved walking and cycling facilities

A modern and contemporary designed canopy giving protection from the weather while creating a fully accessible passenger concourse with a covered seating area.

The canopy will include a living ‘green’ roof and planting will be located throughout the concourse to create an attractive, vibrant and green public space.

Customer information screens will display live information on arrivals and departures for bus and rail services

Dedicated cycle storage facilities.

An increased sense of security and a reduction in any anti-social behaviour due to infrastructure improvement and increased usage.

Funding to date has been provided through the Welsh Government’s Local Transport Fund. Any further works are subject to a successful award of grant funding from Welsh Government and planning permission would be needed. Further public consultation will take place at the planning stage.