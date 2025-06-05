Council Secures £803,000 for Historic Bridge Design Work

Neath Port Talbot Council has been awarded £803,000 in UK Government funding via the Levelling Up Fund to carry out detailed design work for a proposed Active Travel project involving Port Talbot’s historic Newbridge Road Bridge.

The proposed overall scheme involves renewal work on the Grade II listed bridge and redeveloping the adjacent Dock Road as far as the roundabout linking Dock Road and Harbour Way.

The total estimated cost of the proposed project is £13.5 million, with £12.3 million to come from UK Government funding via the Levelling Up Fund and £1.2 million being matched by Neath Port Talbot Council.

UK Government funding for the project will not be confirmed until early July after a budget review but the design work funding will allow a start to be made on the scheme.

The proposed scheme will:

Improve east-west connectivity in Port Talbot and reduce ‘severance’ created by the River Afan.

Provide a more attractive, safe, and continuous traffic-free route, avoiding the heavily trafficked Victoria Road.

Increase the coherence and density of the local active travel network and improve linkages to a national cycle route.

Encourage a shift towards active travel modes.

Preserve the deteriorated Grade II listed bridge structure.

Cllr Wyndham Griffiths, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning, Transport and Connectivity, said:

“This initiative aims to improve walking and cycling connections in the area by restoring the historic bridge, which was closed decades ago, and creating safer, more accessible routes. “The plan includes using the existing bridge piers for a pedestrian and cycle bridge, potentially revitalising the route and providing better connectivity.”

Erected by the former Aberavon Corporation, the bridge was officially opened on October 29th 1903 as a result of expansion at Port Talbot’s docks.

The bridge is listed by Cadw as “a finely detailed plate-girder bridge which is unusual at this date for carrying a strategic road rather than a railway. The association with the development of Port Talbot docks is of additional historic interest.”

The bases of original gas lamp-posts are still mounted on the bridge’s large, square stone piers.