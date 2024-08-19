Council Puts Listed Building Up For Sale as Part of Property Review

Powys County Council’s Grade II listed building the Gwalia in Llandrindod Wells has been put up for sale with an asking price of £250,000.

Located near the town centre, the building is currently used for the library, registration services and social care provision. The services will remain in the building until alternative permanent arrangements are in place.

The sale is part of the council’s county-wide review of its assets to ensure buildings are fit-for-purpose for both public and office functions and support the council’s ambition to transform service delivery.

The property review is part of the council’s Sustainable Powys initiative, a radical approach the council is taking to re-think how services are delivered to meet future budget pressures.

Powys County Council is currently forecasting a funding shortfall, based on national fiscal analysis, of more than £9.6 million for the next financial year with that figure rising to £50.9 million or more over the next four years.

New service delivery practices have already resulted in accommodation changes in Welshpool, Newtown and Llandrindod, which has seen the council and Welsh Government utilise the same office buildings.

Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, Councillor Jake Berriman said:

“The Gwalia is a landmark listed building situated in the heart of Llandrindod Wells, an architecturally stunning spa town in Mid Wales. On a personal note, I worked in the building in the early 90s, when I moved to the area to work in the planning department, and as such it holds many special memories for me. The building is in fine order, but now needs a new custodian to give it a fresh lease of life and to ensure that it makes a positive contribution to the town for another 125 years.”

Plans by the council to attract a partner interested in giving the Grade II building a new focus and long-term future were launched in February last year but proved unsuccessful and it has been put on the market with estate agents James Dean.