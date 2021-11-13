Council Launches Parking Payments App

Parking in Merthyr Tydfil will now be easier with the launch of an app that takes payments without transaction fees and help motorists locate parking areas before they leave the house.

The County Borough Council has partnered with mobile parking payments company PayByPhone to offer cashless parking at 989 parking spaces across its 10 off-street car parks. The new system launched on Monday, 1 November.

The PayByPhone app includes a Maps feature that allows drivers to locate parking areas before they leave for their destination. They can also pin their vehicle location onto the map once they have parked – so no forgetting where the car is!

Cabinet Member with Portfolio for Governance and Corporate Service Cllr Andrew Barry said:

“We’re pleased to be offer residents and visitors to our county borough the safe, easy and simple option of cashless parking. “A number of Welsh councils are now using PayByPhone, which also gives drivers greater flexibility in that they can extend their parking sessions from wherever they are, with no need to worry about rushing back if they want to stay longer than planned.”

Adam Dolphin, Sales Director for PayByPhone UK, said:

“People have busy lives and our app simplifies things – registration takes less than 30 seconds.”

The PayByPhone app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store and more information is available at www.paybyphone.co.uk.