Council Homes Development with Ultra-low Carbon Goals Gets Approval

A new ground-breaking, energy-saving council housing development in Llanedeyrn has been given the go ahead.

Plans for the scheme, set to be delivered on land between the Maelfa neighbourhood centre and St Teilo's Church in Wales School, have been approved by Planning Committee today.

The highly sustainable development consists of 53 two, three and five-bedroom affordable and spacious houses, practical for modern family life, as well as nine independent living flats for adults with learning difficulties.

Renewable technologies such as PV panels for each home, air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging capabilities will contribute to reducing the homes' impact on the planet while sustainable urban drainage systems (SuDS) will boost the scheme's resilience and create attractive multi-functional spaces to maximise biodiversity.

Set within a green landscape creating a healthy and attractive neighbourhood, the development has been designed to encourage and support more sustainable ways of living including opportunities for food growing, with safe and welcoming communal spaces that promote neighbourliness and social interaction, and opportunities for residents to walk and cycle.

Seeking to significantly improve connectivity around the area, a series of new routes connecting to local amenities and public transport will be created as part of the scheme which recently won a Cardiff Property Award for best residential development. The re-routing of the public footpath west of the site, which currently separates St Teilo's Church in Wales School's playing fields from the school, will enable the school to consolidate its estate.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said:

“We are setting the bar high with this development and our intention is for the St Teilo's site to be an exemplar energy-saving housing scheme, responding to the climate emergency and our One Planet vision by providing low carbon, affordable and comfortable homes. “There is real momentum behind our housing development programme right now with a regular pipeline of planning approvals, starts on site and completions of schemes right across the city that mean we're delivering much-needed new council homes at scale and pace. “It's important that while we're responding to the immediate challenges of pressures on homelessness services, we're also ploughing on with our ambitious plans for 4,000 new homes for the city because these two areas of work are intrinsically linked as we seek to tackle the very high demand for good quality homes.”

Full planning permission was granted by Planning Committee for the development of the 62 new, high quality homes. Plans for the existing large sports pitch to be replaced with an all-weather, flood-lit facility on the school playing fields, part of the wider regeneration of the area, will shortly be subject to a separate planning application.