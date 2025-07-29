Council Acquires Key Site to Support Regeneration of Bargoed Town Centre

A key vacant building in the heart of Bargoed's High Street has been purchased by Caerphilly County Borough Council as part of plans to regenerate the town centre.

The council has acquired the former ‘Spar’ building, situated in a prime location within Royal Square. The site has recently been used as a ‘meanwhile space’ while vacant, which the council said has helped generate business at the venue.

Now the council has bought the site and will consider further options to bring the building back into beneficial use.

Earlier this month the council formally adopted major ‘Placemaking Plans’ for Bargoed and Blackwood town centres. The plans will provide a blueprint for further investment and regeneration activity in both towns.

The Placemaking Plans have been developed with support from Welsh Government and a loan of up to £4.5 million has been secured from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns fund to re-purpose a number of underutilised or empty properties in both town centres.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Prosperity, Regeneration & Transformation said the acquisition of the former Spar building had got the Bargoed Placemaking Plan “off to a flying start”.

He said: