Could Wylfa Be The UK’s Next Nuclear Power Station

The Welsh Affairs Committee has launched a new inquiry looking at Nuclear energy in Wales.

At present, low carbon nuclear supplies 15% of British electricity supply. With concerns around energy security heightened since the war in Ukraine, the UK Government published its Energy Security Strategy which made clear its ambitions for nuclear energy. By 2050, it aims to power 25% of British homes using nuclear energy. Wylfa on Anglesey is one of the sites mentioned in the Energy Security strategy that could be given the go-ahead.

The new inquiry follows a one-off evidence session the Committee held in September 2021. At the time, members heard from industry and safety experts, potential developers at the site and a senior official at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The Committee will now be building on this evidence base. It will consider Wales’ role in the UK Government’s nuclear ambitions, the economic impact of a new nuclear power station at Wylfa and the development of nuclear technologies, such as small modular reactors.

Welsh Affairs Committee Chair, Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP, said:

“For many years, there has been back and forth over a new nuclear power station at Wylfa. Now that the Government has made clear in its Energy Security Strategy that nuclear is back on the table, Wylfa Newydd appears top of the list. “Our Committee is keen to scrutinise the Government’s plans to revive nuclear energy generation in Wales, and support for nuclear technologies like small modular reactors. I invite anyone with views to submit evidence to our Committee.”

Terms of reference

The Committee invites written submissions, addressing any or all of the issues raised in the following terms of reference, by Friday 12 August 2022: