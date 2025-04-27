Cornerstone Finance Group Launches Podcast to Share Industry Expertise

The Cornerstone Finance Group is launching a new podcast designed to address key challenges and opportunities in the mortgage and protection market.

The ongoing series will highlight how top-performing mortgage advisors can turn customers into long-standing clients and build a successful and scalable business.

The first episode will launch on April 29 and will be available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The podcast is produced in collaboration with Business News Wales as part of the media firm’s podcast production service. Gemma Casey, editor of Business News Wales, is the podcast host.

The series features insights from Cornerstone’s senior team, funders and finance providers as well as advisors who share best practice on client conversations and relationships.

Guests will tackle topics including being ready for the record numbers of fixed-rate deals due to expire in 2025 and 2026, supporting first-time buyers, buy-to-let borrowers and foreign nationals, and helping clients with protection products and bridging finance.

Haydn Thomas, CEO of Cornerstone Finance Group, said: