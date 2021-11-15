Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

COP Cymru: Finding the Practical Solutions to Wales’ Climate Issues

Practical solutions are vital if we are to address the damage and loss caused by climate change – and this was the focus for the third COP26 Regional Roadshow.

Hosted at the National Botanic Garden of Wales in Carmarthenshire, the day took a deep dive into how we can build resilient infrastructure and agriculture, and protect and restore habitats and communities most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Speakers outlined future training and development needs, the importance of world-class research and the essential role that hydrogen will play in decarbonisation. The programme also considered climate change and its impacts on agriculture and food security on regional and national scales, something the National Botanic Garden of Wales is attempting to address by hosting the National Seed Bank of Wales – a vital resource for conservation and ensuring genetic biodiversity.

The final session considered how the impacts of flooding and coastal changes could be mitigated. Speakers discussed the wide array of inspirational projects taking place across Wales to protect our coastline, from the Newgale Coastal Adaptation scheme and National Trust Cymru’s Shifting Shores Policy to modifications to manage increasing problems with sand blown onto footpaths and roads.

With the COP26 Regional Roadshow’s now drawn to a close, the focus shifts to Wales Climate Week (22-26 November). The week will kick-start a nationwide conversation on the Net Zero Wales Plan and the collective action needed to ensure Wales meets its targets. Open to all, the online sessions will help people understand what Wales has already achieved, what changes we can expect in the next five years and how, together, we can shape the future.

To find out more or sign up to the Wales Climate Week events, visit the COP Cymru event platform.

 

COP 26 – Regional Roadshow – Adaption and Resilience – VOD from Freshwater on Vimeo.

COP Cymru is a series of events that provide an opportunity for stakeholders and everyone in Wales to engage in important conversations about climate change through:

– The launch of the new Net Zero Wales Plan on 28 October where Ministers will set out the next stage in our pathway (2021 to 2025) to net zero by 2050.
– Four Regional Roadshow events across Wales (between 4 and 10 November) highlighting examples of best practice and allowing participants to engage in important conversations around the key COP26 Presidency Programme themes. All Regional Roadshows are open to the public as virtual events.
– Wales Climate Week (from 22 to 26 November) a five-day nationwide conversation on the Net Zero Wales plan and the collective action needed, to ensure Wales meets its climate change targets and adapts to the changing weather patterns we are already experiencing.

All COP Cymru events will be broadcast live on the Live Content page. Registered delegates can also access ‘on-demand’ content, information on fringe events and other resources, or contact the organisers of Wales Climate Week by navigating our home page menu options.
 

