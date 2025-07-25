Conwy Business Key Fund Offers Support of Up to £50,000

Businesses in Conwy are being encouraged to apply for funding of up to £50,000 as the Business Key Fund is relaunched.

The £1 million fund aims to help local businesses deliver innovative, growth-focused projects that support sustainability and economic resilience in the county.

Funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the scheme is being delivered through Conwy County Borough Council’s Business Support team. The targeted support builds on the success of the previous Local Business Key Fund programme and focuses on enabling enterprises to overcome barriers to growth, whether through capital investment, skills development, or initiatives that promote economic impact and sustainability.

One of the businesses that benefited from the fund last year is the Wild Horse Brewing Company in Llandudno. Founded in 2015 by Dave and Emma Faragher, the company is an independent brewery, specialising in craft ales and lagers. With all production done onsite, they supply over 150 pubs, restaurants, and retailers across Wales and beyond.

David said:

“With support from the Supporting Local Business Key Fund, we installed a new solar energy system which now supplies over half the brewery’s electricity needs. The investment is already cutting energy costs, has boosted our efficiency, and enabled us to reinvest in growth, sustainability, and local jobs here in Conwy.”

Another local business that received support during the initial round is Blas ar Fwyd, a family Welsh food business that has been part of the Llanrwst high street for nearly 40 years.

Nia Deiniol of the company said:

“The fund allowed us to re-open the café in Llanrwst following closure due to Covid, purchase new kitchen equipment as well as install green energy technology. Without this support we wouldn’t have been able to invest in reducing our carbon footprint which has helped reduce our energy costs and secure much needed local jobs here in rural Conwy.”

Councillor Nigel Smith, Cabinet Member for a Sustainable Economy, added:

“This is an exciting opportunity for businesses across Conwy to access significant funding that supports both economic development and growth and sustainability. Whether they have plans in place to expand operations or need support to give the business a boost, the Conwy Supporting Local Business Key Fund can help make it happen and by doing so contribute to the county’s long-term community and economic development.”

To discuss a potential project businesses should contact the Conwy Business Support team via business@conwy.gov.uk