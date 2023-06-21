Convatec Announces Plans for Green Manufacturing Hub in Rhymney

As part of its journey to net zero, global medical products and technologies company Convatec is bringing forward proposals for a renewable energy hub to use local wind and sun to power its South Wales manufacturing operation.

The proposed renewables hub is being developed in partnership with local farmers and would be situated adjacent to Convatec’s manufacturing site in Rhymney, South Wales. The project will feature three wind turbines, and around 10 hectares of solar panels, providing a generating capacity of around 20MW.

As well as generating enough clean energy to meet the requirements of the Rhymney facility, the project, known as Convatec Green-Manufacturing Hub, will also provide enough energy to power its Deeside operation.

Convatec also anticipates a surplus of energy being produced by the project and will commit to working with the community to identify local energy supply options for other businesses and community organisations.

Commenting on the proposals, Marion Davies, Rhymney Plant Director, said:

“Convatec has been in Rhymney for almost 40 years, employing over a hundred people in high quality jobs. Transitioning our operations to clean, green locally produced energy will make us more resilient, ensuring we can continue to produce world leading products here in Rhymney, that positively touch the lives of people with chronic illness on a daily basis, over the long-term. “We are dedicated to supporting our local community and look forward to engaging with neighbours, stakeholders and local businesses to help shape the plans and identify opportunities for collaboration and positive community focused outcomes.”

Since the project is expected to have an installed capacity of greater than 10MW, it will be considered a Development of National Significance (DNS) by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), with the final decision being made by Welsh Ministers.

Convatec have organised two early engagement community events in Rhymney for the public to learn more about their emerging proposals. These will take place on Wednesday 28 June between 4-8pm at St David’s Community Centre and Thursday 29 June between 10am-2pm at Ael-y-Bryn Sports & Community Centre.

Feedback received as part of the early engagement will help shape the detailed proposals for the statutory consultation, which will take place in the autumn.

Further details on Convatec’s plans are available at their website www.convatecgroup.com/green-manufacturing-hub-rhymney .