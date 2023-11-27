Contractor Appointed to Build New Council Housing Development



A contractor has been appointed to build a new affordable housing development in Newtown, Powys County Council has announced.

J. Harper and Sons (Leominster) Ltd has been awarded the contract to build 32 one-bedroom, highly energy efficient affordable flats on the site of the former Robert Owen House in the town.

Part funded by the Welsh Government, the development will see the council own and manage the new homes, which will be allocated to tenants through ‘Homes in Powys’ – the one-stop shop for all social housing in the county.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said:

“I’m delighted that J. Harper and Sons has been appointed as the lead contractors to build this housing development. “One of the priorities of the council is to tackle the housing emergency in the county and this can only be achieved by building high quality council housing. That is why we have committed almost £79m as part of an investment package to build more than 310 new council homes. “Not only is this development in Newtown part of our ambitious house building plans, it is also an important project for this council to help tackle the housing emergency. “This is an exciting development that will meet the needs of the local community and I look forward to working with J. Harper and Sons to deliver one of our important priorities.”

Michael Harvey, Group Commercial Director of J. Harper and Sons, said: