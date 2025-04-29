Contractor Achieves £2m Milestone Following Expansion into Wales and South West

A series of recent instructions has taken Inco Contracts past the £2m revenue barrier in Wales and the South West eight months after opening a dedicated office in Cardiff.

The principal contractor, which also has bases in the West Midlands, North West and the South of England, has enjoyed a strong start in the area, using the company’s proven blueprint of local supply chain management and delivering projects on time and to budget.

Led by Regional Director Adam Bidhendy, the firm has so far completed several projects for blue-chip clients in Swansea, Cardiff, Swindon, and Newbury.

Four new jobs have been created directly and a further 20 in the subcontractors used by Inco Contracts, with Andrew Cornwall joining the team as Contracts Manager.

“It has been a very strong start to life in Wales and the South West, with this arm of the business on course to hit £4 million in the first 12 months – surpassing the £3 million target we’d originally set,” explained Adam, who is a Chartered Construction Manager. “We wanted to show our commitment to the area by investing in a dedicated office in Cardiff, placing us in the heart of where lots of regeneration work is taking place. This has definitely worked, and led to new opportunities in commercial, educational and industrial refurbishments.

“There’s so many opportunities in South Wales and the M4 corridor and there is a genuine need for reputable principal contractors locally. We’re doing our best to support the demand.”

Inco Contracts, which employs over 50 people, completes hundreds of projects across the UK every year.

These often tend to be turnkey in nature and involve the company working alongside architects, designers, and landlords to bring warehouse, educational establishments and office space back to life or to the required modern-day standards.

Services provided range from industrial roof and cladding, dilapidation schemes, building services, M&E installations, and soft strip-outs, not to mention heritage and conservation work.

Adam said:

“We have worked really hard to create a strong and expert supply chain, the majority of which are based within a 30-mile radius of our Cardiff office. “This has given us the immediate ability to take on small, fast projects, whilst also helping us secure landmark contracts. That versatility is important when you are launching in a new area and establishing a reputation and footprint.”

Sam Norton, Operations Director at Inco Contracts, said: