Consultation to Revolutionise Residential Retrofitting Practices in the UK

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), has launched an eight week long consultation in a bid to gather input from RICS members and industry professionals on the new RICS Residential Retrofit Standard for 2023.

This new standard will be developed following the consultation, as a response to a demand for high quality, residential retrofit advice, spurred on by increasingly high energy prices and UK government net-zero targets.

The Retrofit Standard will create a framework within which RICS members can advise customers on retrofit options in homes across the UK, in turn supporting the nationwide effort to decarbonise the residential property sector.

Results from the most recent RICS Residential Market Survey provides evidence that energy efficient homes can be more desirable and can help to retain a property’s value. Other benefits to retrofitting a home include lower energy consumption and creating a more comfortable environment to live in.

A consumer survey carried out in July 2023 by RICS in conjunction with YouGov, showed that 36% of homeowners would not know how to go about making their homes more environmentally friendly. Similarly, 78% of respondents also stated that they would find it helpful if their surveyor could offer retrofitting advice when purchasing a property. These figures highlight the need for trusted, professional advice that customers can rely on.

Antony Parkinson, RICS Senior Property Specialist, commented:

“UK homes are not as energy efficient as they could or should be. This needs to change and we have to act now. Improving the energy efficiency needs to be incorporated into the ongoing maintenance of our homes. Efficient homes use less energy which will save money and help save the planet. “We are developing the new RICS retrofit standard at pace so that RICS members can help customers improve the energy efficiency of their homes. We all have a role to play and by working together we can make a difference”.

An estimated 25 million homes in the UK will require some form of energy improvement work and independent professional advice will be critical.

RICS professionals are the leading experts in the residential property sector and are best-placed to provide advice to home owners, occupiers and landlords.