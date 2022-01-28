Consultation Launches on HyNet North West Hydrogen Pipeline

People across the North West are being encouraged to have their say on Cadent’s plans to design, construct and operate a new underground hydrogen pipeline.

Cadent’s HyNet North West Hydrogen Pipeline will take hydrogen produced at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex to industrial users and power generators across the North West, supporting the switch from natural gas to a low-carbon economy in the region.

This project has the potential to stop 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year from being emitted into the atmosphere by 2030. The project will also secure existing highly skilled employment in the region and introduce green jobs for future generations.

Cadent has identified potential route corridors for the pipeline. The pipeline will extend to Northwich, St Helens, Partington, Stanlow areas of the North West region. This draft proposal is the basis for this non-statutory public consultation.

Local people are now being asked to help Cadent develop the route of the pipeline and sites for other related infrastructure. The project will also be holding eight in-person events across the project area and two webinars.

Rob Donovan, Cadent Head of Project Delivery for HyNet, said:

“We are excited to launch our consultation on our proposals and get the thoughts of local people to help us identify the best route for the pipeline. “Cadent is committed to supporting a Net Zero Carbon future for the UK. Delivery of these plans will be essential to unlocking the ambitions of HyNet North West which would benefit the area for many years and generations to come.”

The consultation will run until 11.59pm on 11 March 2022. Cadent has launched an online consultation hub (www.hynethydrogenpipeline.co.uk) where people can find out more about the project and provide feedback.