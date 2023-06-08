‘Construction is The Great Enabler for The Welsh Economy’

‘Construction is The Great Enabler for The Welsh Economy’

Roger Devlin, Chairman of Persimmon Homes, addressed Cardiff Business Club in the Club’s latest event.

In the event at Sophia Gardens last month, Roger spoke about Persimmon’s position as the leading housebuilder in South Wales, which has seen the company build over 5,000 new homes in Wales over the past five years.

This work has supported nearly 20,000 jobs in the Welsh economy through direct construction roles and associated supply chains.

During the same period, the financial contributions to local authorities have totaled in the tens of millions through s106 agreements, the Community Infrastructure Levy, and the creation of new council tax receipts.

Roger also discussed Persimmon Homes’ transformation since he became chair in 2018, its prospects for the future and how the company sits in the wider political landscape.

Roger said:

“Construction is often viewed as the great enabler for the Welsh economy and as one of the nation’s leading housebuilders we wouldn’t disagree. “From Ebbw Vale to Haverfordwest, our Welsh businesses and Welsh workforce are building new homes for Welsh people. “Over the past five years, Persimmon has built over 5,000 new homes in Wales – which is roughly a town the size of Chepstow – and this work has supported nearly 20,000 jobs in Welsh construction and the associated supply chains. “In Cardiff, we have prominent sites in the north and west of the city, while we have ambitious plans in the South Wales Valleys in places such as Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf. “We’re proud of our footprint and delivery for communities across Wales – not just in the capital city but also in areas which have been previously neglected by major developers.”

As a group, Persimmon Homes employs around 6,000 people directly across its network of 30 regional operations, as well as supporting over 90,000 jobs through contractors and the broader supply chain. The business has also embraced apprenticeships as a pathway to careers in construction and housing.

Roger said:

“Having an engaged and high-performing workforce is key to the success of our business and this is why it is important to invest in our people. “We are producing the next generation of construction workers and site staff through a ground-breaking education and training academy in Pontyclun in partnership with Bridgend College. Last year, we also ran a Target 50 scheme to recruit 50 female apprentices or technical trainees into construction-related roles as part of our commitment to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects our customers and the communities we serve.”

Corporate CEO turned entrepreneur and podcaster Jeannette Linfoot will headline Cardiff Business Club’s next event on June 26 at the Hilton Hotel.

For details on all of the Club’s events, visit www.cardiffbusinessclub.org/events