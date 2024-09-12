Construction gets Underway for New Building on University of South Wales’s Treforest Campus

A ground-breaking ceremony has marked the start of construction for a new academic building on the University of South Wales’s (USW’s) Treforest Campus in Pontypridd.

There will be more than 40 teaching, learning and research spaces in the five-storey building, including electronics and hydraulics labs, a flight simulator, a robotics lab, clean and industrial research spaces, collaborative teaching spaces, as well as virtual reality capability, and exhibition spaces.

One of the key principles of the building is to promote interdisciplinary working by making the activities that are taking place visible and accessible. A focus point for this will be ‘makerspaces’, which will make learning and exploration highly visible, where students can create and innovate with access to equipment to complete their activities. The exciting new facilities can be seen in a flythrough of the new building.

Construction company BAM is undertaking the build, which will offer 11,500 square metres of new space, on vacant land at the bottom of the Treforest Campus following the demolition of two buildings in recent years. It is expected to take approximately two years for the construction to be completed.

The construction specialists at BAM are working alongside a design team from Stride Treglown architects and Arup engineers. Project management company Currie & Brown are also playing a significant role in ensuring the project stays on track and is delivered successfully.

The investment is set to have a hugely positive impact on the local economy, with BAM appointing local subcontractors and supply chain partners to deliver the project. More than 75% of the project spend will be placed locally.

There will also be multiple apprentice and training opportunities available throughout the duration of the build – more than 1000 weeks’ worth in total. Seven alumni from USW are also working on the build at BAM.

The design of the building is environmentally sustainable, aligned to USW’s target of being carbon net zero by 2040. The building will use no natural gas – it will be powered by Air Source Heat Pumps and will have 851 m2 of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on the roof.

Dr Ben Calvert, Vice-Chancellor of USW, said:

“It’s incredibly exciting for work to start on the new academic building for Computing, Engineering and Technology at our Treforest Campus. Colleagues have been working hard with our external partners to develop the plans for our new facility and it is a fantastic milestone to now mark the start of construction. “The new building will showcase the learning and work of our students with state-of-the-art facilities and welcome in our industrial partners to work with us to design and deliver our challenge-based curriculum and collaborate on research and innovation. The building will truly transform this area of our campus and offer a first-class learning, research and working environment for our students, colleagues, and partners.”

Mark Milton, Chief Operating Officer at USW, said:

“This is a major investment for the University, and for the local area, and we are working with BAM to ensure that the use of the local supply chain is maximised. In addition to the provision of apprenticeship and training opportunities throughout the duration of the build, the project will also offer a hands-on live learning experience for many of our current students. “The new building will keep us at the forefront of STEM education, with an innovative approach to learning and teaching, enhancing the environment and experience for our students and colleagues. We are looking forward to seeing the plans coming to life over the next couple of years.”

Tim Chell, Regional Director at BAM, said: