Construction Firm Set to Benefit from Pent-up Demand

Macbryde Homes has started work on-site in the sought-after market town of Holt, Wrexham, where it will deliver 24 luxury new homes. Interest is anticipated to be strong thanks to the pent-up demand that has grown during the Covid lockdown.

Known as Castle Green, the new three- and four-bedroom homes are expected to appeal to first-time buyers, young professionals and growing families, thanks to the town’s proximity to both Chester and Wrexham.

Activity during recent weeks that signalled the imminent start of work on-site has already led to a spike in interest.

Caryl Russell, Sales Manager, comments:

During the past couple of weeks, we’ve had personnel on site to prepare for the start of work. The installation of branded safety fencing alone led to over 50 enquiries, and since we erected the Coming Soon signage last week, we’ve received expressions of interest from a further 40 prospective purchasers, some of whom have been keenly awaiting to reserve a plot on this development for the last couple of years. Holt is, of course, a highly desirable town offering an enviable mix of independent retailers and excellent restaurants, alongside well-regarded schools and strong leisure facilities. These factors, combined with its favourable commuter connections, were always going to make these homes attractive; but the pent-up demand that has continued to grow whilst the market has been necessarily suppressed due to Covid means that we’re now expecting a stronger than ever level of interest.

Some of the homes will be available to purchase with the help of Help-to-Buy Wales when sales officially launch this autumn.