Conference to Focus on Use of Welsh Language in the Workplace

A conference in Cardiff is set to include more than 200 representatives of organisations operating in Wales gathering to discuss how to develop and improve the use of the Welsh language in the workplace.

The event, which has been jointly organised by the Welsh Language Commissioner and the National Centre for Learning Welsh, aims to share good practice and promote new ways of working that put the Welsh language at the heart of working life.

According to Osian Llywelyn, Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner, there is a strong desire to have this discussion:

“In our five-year strategic plan we have identified the development of the Welsh language in the workplace as one of our three priority areas. We see this as an area that could make a significant difference to the usage of the Welsh language and make it a natural language for day-to-day use in organisations across Wales. “As we look ahead to the coming years, it is more important than ever that organisations put the Welsh language at the heart of their plans. It is pleasing, therefore, to see the significant interest in this conference, and the willingness to work together in order to develop new plans for the future.”

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, said:

“The Centre specialises in language learning and acquisition, and has seen huge growth in the numbers of people learning Welsh. In 2023-24, it was announced that 18,330 people had completed its courses, an increase of 45% since the Centre was established in 2016. “One of the Centre's strategic priorities is to support employers to increase the use of Welsh, and it does this through its ‘Work Welsh/Cymraeg Gwaith’ programme, which was established in 2018. This is one of the Centre’s most successful programmes, and over 2,000 employers have benefited from the services offered. The programme meets the requirements of a range of sectors and workplaces, including Health and Care, and Sport. More recently, the Centre is leading on a national Learn Welsh programme for the Education Workforce. “By working in partnership, we look forward to attracting even more people to the Welsh language and supporting them to use and enjoy the language in their work and everyday life.”

The conference will be held at Cardiff City stadium and is expected to attract over 200 attendees.

One of the contributors will be Manon Humphreys from Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales who will talk about how the Welsh language is at the core of their work: