Compound Semiconductor Centre Develops Sensors for Micro-Defects

Sensors which detect micro-defects in materials are being developed by the Compound Semiconductor Centre – Cardiff University’s joint venture with IQE.

Funded by Innovate UK under the UK National Quantum Technologies Programme, two new collaborations are translating quantum science into UK-based manufacturing.

CSC’s £1.9M project is working with partners including CST Global, Cardiff University, INEX Microtechnology, the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and the University of Nottingham to develop a novel sensor.

Known as a compact laser-pumped atomic magnetometer, it allows the detection of micro-defects in materials and objects that are not visible or hidden from view under protective coatings.

Applications for the technology include:

Detection of corrosion under insulation which costs £4trillion globally in downtime and repairs

In-line material characterisation and quality control across the >£1.5billion steel industry

Accurate detection of underground assets to reduce excavation time and cost during repairs and maintenance– such as transmission lines, gas and water pipes

CSC Project Manager, Denise Powell, said:

The global Non-Destructive Test market is worth £7bn annually, and higher sensitivity in-line sensor solutions are desperately required to help meet the net-zero greenhouse gas target by 2050 via reducing fugitive emissions in aging infrastructure, and increasing materials production efficiency.

CSC, which works closely with Cardiff University’s ERDF-funded Institute for Compound Semiconductors, is also developing a £5.5m project with nine industry and academic partners, led by British battery manufacturer AMTE Power.

CSC’s focus is to develop high performance, compound semiconductor laser sources for quantum magnetometers, to enable extremely high sensitivity magnetic field measurements to grade new batteries leaving the factory and reduce the time taken for the ageing process from weeks to days.

This new quantum sensing technology will cut the cost of production and provide additional capability in grading the quality of batteries for electric cars and other uses in the electrification revolution.

Dr Wyn Meredith, CSC Director, said:

These projects are the latest in a portfolio of innovative technologies that are translating quantum science into UK based manufacturing to address new global opportunities. It is essential that we continue to focus on exploitation of our word-class research to keep the UK at the forefront of the industries of the future.

The Compound Semiconductor Centre (CSC) was formed in August 2015 as a joint venture between IQE plc, the world leading supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafer products, and Cardiff, one of the Britain's leading research-intensive universities.

The Institute for Compound Semiconductors will move to a bespoke home for research and industry collaboration, the Translational Research Hub, later this year.