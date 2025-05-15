Comparison Developer Launches Wedding Insurance on Leading Site

A specialist insurance comparison developer has strengthened its partnership with a leading price comparison sites by launching wedding insurance and a new boiler comparison service.

Cwmbran-based Comparison Creator already provides Go.Compare with white label services for short term car insurance, motor breakdown, mobile phone insurance, gadget insurance and home emergency/boiler fix cover. Now customers can also compare wedding insurance from a panel of nine insurers.

The new boiler comparison service marks the first time that Go.Compare has offered this type of comparison and is powered by Comparison Creator’s standalone brand, Protect Your Family.

Steve Jones, founder and CEO of Comparison Creator, said:

“We are over the moon that Go.Compare has once again chosen to partner with Comparison Creator to launch these products. We have worked with the team for over a decade and we’re thrilled to be able to launch two more services with them. “Wedding insurance is becoming increasingly popular as the cost of weddings continues to rise, and we take great pride in the service we’ve built. It’s fantastic that Go.Compare’s customers can now benefit from it. “As well as weddings, fitting a new boiler is also a major expense that many homeowners have to manage. They are a vital household appliance that people can’t do without so having the ability to compare both boilers and their installation online via Go.Compare will benefit many of its customers.”

Tom Banks, spokesperson for Go.Compare, said: