Comparison Creator Welcomes New Business Change Manager and Experienced Developer

Comparison Creator, the insurance comparison specialist developer, has welcomed Michelle Orchison as a Business Change Manager and Kristofer Ralph as a Python Developer.

Michelle will be supporting Comparison Creator on its growth strategy, working closely with partners and clients alike ensuring that the business is delivering its ambitious plans. She has a background in financial services, having worked in fintech and the insurance industry for nearly 20 years, including time at Go.Compare, RAC and Veygo, which is part of Admiral.

Michelle said:

“I’m really looking forward to working with Comparison Creator to see how we can really amplify and realise the full potential of the business and its group of companies. “Having worked across various roles with price comparison companies, insurers and fintechs, I have spent the past few years focused on product, processes and the people that deliver them and I’m planning on bringing that to Comparison Creator.”

Kristofer has joined Comparison Creator as a mid-level developer and is enjoying the opportunity to return to Python having previously worked with different programming languages at various companies. He is using his previous experience from a variety of software businesses to help optimise its tech-stack.

He said:

“I have really enjoyed being back in an office environment after working remotely for more than four years. “Comparison Creator is an expanding, ambitious company with a tightly knit engineering team, and it’s been great getting to know my new team members and getting to grips with the work. The future is looking bright for Comparison Creator and I’m happy to be part of that.”

Steve Jones, founder and CEO of Comparison Creator, said:

“It’s great to welcome Michelle and Kris to the Comparison Creator family. They have joined the business at an exciting time, as we add more products and service to our white label portfolio and expand our panels across other products. “Michelle’s experience and knowledge of the industry is going to be pivotal as a business, as we continue our growth trajectory. And Kris’ expertise is also going to be extremely important for us as a business to help us further deliver great products for our clients and customers.

“These new appointments are just a few that we have planned in the coming months as we expand to reach our growth targets.”

Comparison Creator, based in Cwmbran, provides specialist insurance comparison services for over 11 products and works with brands such as Go.Compare, Money Supermarket, Confused.com and Compare the Market. It also has its own comparison site, Protect Your Family, where consumers can compare everything from boilers to car warranty cover.