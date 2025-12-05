Community-Inspired Artwork Transforms New Cardiff Hub

Vibrant new artwork has been installed on the windows of The Hub @Ty’r Groes, Cardiff's newest community facility on Leckwith Road.

Bringing a splash of colour and creativity to the new building – part of the council’s state-of-the-art Community Living scheme for older people – the installation has been designed by Cardiff illustrator Matt Joyce to reflect the energy and diversity of the local community.

Commissioned by Cardiff Council, the artwork was shaped through community engagement sessions earlier this year. Local people shared their vision for the new hub, and Joyce translated these into a series of eye-catching designs that showcase activities such as yoga, coffee mornings, boxercise, and art classes.

The new hub, on the site of the former Canton Community Hall, is part of Ty’r Groes, a new development providing 41 one and two bedroom apartments, alongside a new outdoor multi use games area and community garden.

The hub will be run by the Council’s Community Hub Team as a community space with rooms for hire and activities delivered by a range of organisations. It has three flexible rooms, including one large hall with kitchen facilities and another large flexible space which can be divided into two separate rooms.

The community spaces will be officially launched in January 2026 and members of the public will be able to find out more about what’s on offer, how to hire space or deliver activities from the facility at www.cardiffhubs.co.uk/hubs

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Councillor Lee Bridgeman, said:

“The new window artwork at Ty’r Groes is a fantastic celebration of the community’s creativity. By involving local people in the design, we’ve created something that truly belongs to everyone. This installation is a symbol of the welcoming, inclusive space we’re building for residents and visitors alike. “The hub is going to become a real asset for the community—offering opportunities to connect, learn, and enjoy new experiences together.”

Matt Joyce said: