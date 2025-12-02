College Commended for Tanzania Project in National Awards

Coleg Cambria has been named a finalist for the second consecutive year in The British Council Award for Excellence in International Work category at the AoC (Association of Colleges) Beacon Awards 2025/26.

Announced at the AoC Annual Conference, the recognition highlights Cambria’s commitment to delivering meaningful international experiences that transform lives and strengthen communities worldwide.

Coleg Cambria – which operates sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi and Northop – secured its finalist status thanks to the outcomes of a recent international project in Arusha, Tanzania.

The initiative placed Health and Social Care students at the centre of a major community education programme supporting children across the region.

Across nine intensive days, students delivered comprehensive health and social education to 4,000 learner attendances, often teaching classes of around 60 children.

With two classes running simultaneously and four sessions daily, they reached every primary school year group. Lessons covered topics such as infection control, safety, and sexual health.

Vicky Edwards, Vice Principal of Technical Studies, said:

“Being shortlisted again is a tremendous honour. Our students demonstrated incredible dedication, empathy, and professionalism throughout their time in Tanzania. “Their impact on the community – and the personal growth they achieved – exemplifies the transformational power of international education.”

Many of the students taking part came from underrepresented backgrounds, including young carers, learners with additional needs, and those facing disadvantage. For many, it was their first time travelling abroad.

Students also raised more than double their fundraising target for the Future Sense Foundation, enabling the construction of seven new school toilets for female pupils at a supported Arusha school, a project tackling gender inequality in education.

Lisa Radcliffe, Assistant Principal for Technical Studies at Deeside, added:

“The students embraced every challenge, stepping far beyond their comfort zones and proving just how capable, compassionate, and committed they are. Their hard work made a genuine difference, and we are immensely proud of everything they accomplished.”

This latest recognition follows last year’s success, when the college was shortlisted for impactful work in Vietnam, where students supported women at a social support centre and delivered activities in primary schools.

Celebrating their 31st year, the AoC Beacon Awards showcase outstanding innovation and best practice across UK further education. Winners of the 2025/26 awards will be announced in early 2026.