ColegauCymru Calls for National Skills Pledge as Wales Hosts WorldSkills UK

ColegauCymru says that Wales playing host to the WorldSkills UK National Finals for the first time is a major opportunity to showcase the exceptional talent, ambition and innovation emerging from the nation’s further education sector.

Across the UK, 417 finalists will compete, with Wales represented by 102 young people from 10 colleges, participating in 33 competitions in areas including Industry 4.0, cyber security, and renewable energy. Events will be hosted across three leading FE institutions: Bridgend College, Cardiff and Vale College, and Coleg Gwent.

During the week ColegauCymru is urging partners to take the Skills Pledge – a commitment to five priorities designed to build a high-skill, fairer Wales and ensure vocational education remains central to the Welsh Government’s long-term mission.

1. Parity for Vocational and Technical Skills

Elevate vocational and technical education to the same status as academic routes, supported by a new Vocational Education and Training Strategy and a Future Skills Authority.

2. Pathways for Every Young Person

Create a 14–19 Learning and Progression Pathway so every learner can access high-quality vocational options and take their first step into a rewarding career.

3. Apprenticeships for Growth

Invest to deliver 125,000 apprenticeships – providing employers with the skilled workforce they need and learners with the opportunities they deserve.

4. Higher Skills, Local Growth

Expand Level 4 – 5 provision in colleges to strengthen alternative routes into higher skills and support local and regional economic needs.

5. A Lifelong Learning Guarantee

Introduce a universal entitlement to lifelong learning – helping adults upskill, reskill, and build confidence at any stage of life.

ColegauCymru Chief Executive David Hagendyk added:

“We are incredibly proud of every learner representing Wales at the WorldSkills UK National Finals. Their achievements highlight the strength of our colleges and the high-quality skills development taking place across the country. Hosting the finals in Wales is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our talent, our innovation and our commitment to building a skilled workforce for the future. “At the same time, it reinforces why the Skills Pledge is so important. By uniting behind this commitment, we can ensure Wales has the vocational pathways, investment and lifelong learning opportunities our learners, communities and economy need to thrive.”

The Skills Pledge aligns with the ColegauCymru Manifesto 2026, which sets out how the Further Education sector can help tackle the challenges Wales faces over the next decade – from achieving net zero and driving sustainable economic growth to adapting to rapid technological change and meeting new demands on public services. Investing in skills is investing in Wales’ future, and the time to act is now.

Skills competitions play a crucial role in strengthening Wales’ economy by helping young people build confidence, resilience and industry-specific expertise, the organisation said. With growing emphasis on green industries, it is especially encouraging to see increased participation in areas such as renewable energy – reflecting how FE colleges are preparing learners for the sustainable jobs of tomorrow, it added.

The ColegauCymru vision for the future of skills and FE can be explored in their Manifesto for the Senedd 2026 Election: Growth, Opportunity and Fairness.