Coleg Gwent is Best Performing Welsh College in WorldSkills UK 2022

On Friday 25th November, Coleg Gwent celebrated their best results ever in WorldSkills UK 2022. Not only did they climb into the top three colleges in the UK for both mainstream and foundation competitions, but they’re also now the best performing college in Wales!

Competing against the most skilled students in the UK, learners participated in vocational and technical competitions around the country, representing Coleg Gwent and Team Wales in the Oscars of skills-based competitions. After training their learners to competition standards, Coleg Gwent’s expert tutors prepared them for the pressured environment of the finals. Competing in specialist areas against 217 young people, 19 Coleg Gwent students took their skills to national stages across the UK, demonstrating their talent, ability, and passion for their subjects during the finals.

The eagerly awaited results were announced in a special broadcast from Steph McGovern’s Packed Lunch studio on Friday afternoon, watched by competitors, their families, friends, and tutors in a watch party at Coleg Gwent’s City of Newport Campus.

Skills Competition Manager, Rich Wheeler, said:

“I'm so pleased for all our Coleg Gwent learners that have taken part in the World Skills UK national final, to get this far is such an amazing achievement and is a testament to their skill. I was keeping my fingers crossed for a few medals, but they’re all winners in my eyes by making it to the national finals. The skills and attributes our students learn by competing in these competitions will be with them for their lifetime.”

With 63 different award categories, the competitions cover the whole array of vocational skills offered at further education colleges. During the finals, restaurant service learners laid creative, bewitching, and magical Harry Potter themed tables, while automotive learners sprayed car bonnets to perfection, and makeup students created impressive and theatrical looks. The competitions showcase skills that are essential to many careers, inspiring learners to be creative and think outside the box.

By competing in WorldSkills UK, Coleg Gwent's students are helping to lift the national standard of skills education, while building their own confidence and competence. It has been an opportunity for them to perfect their skills, glean knowledge from experts, gain valuable experience for their CVs, and network with students around the country.

Coleg Gwent’s WorldSkills UK champions

This year, Coleg Gwent is extremely proud of all the learners who made it through to the finals of WorldSkills UK. Congratulations to the 11 Coleg Gwent skills champions who scooped gold, silver, bronze, and highly commended medals.

Gold:

Ryan Williams – 3D Digital Game Art

Chloe Vicary – Creative Media Make Up

Sam Smith – Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business

Ceri Duke – Hairdressing

Silver:

Niah Lewis – 3D Digital Game Art

Kelsie Evans – Commercial Make-Up

Bronze:

Dylan Taylor – Commercial Make-Up

Sacha Ellis-Stych – Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business

Kenzie Randle – Foundation Skills: Motor Vehicle

Ethan Thomas – Foundation Skills: Restaurant Service

Highly commended:

Eleanor Styles – Creative Media Make Up

The next skills competition taking place is Skills Competition Wales, which is now open for entries with a few days left to register. Get ahead in your career with vocational training at Coleg Gwent, the best performing college in Wales. Explore their courses now.