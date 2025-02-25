Coleg Cambria to Host Inaugural Wales Bakery Conference

Coleg Cambria Yale in Wrexham is set to host the Wales Bakery Conference 2025.

The Hafod building is to welcome the very best of the industry for the one-day expo, which will feature trade stands, networking opportunities and guest speakers.

Among them will be Simon Penson from ADM Milling, discussing Regenerative Farming and its Benefits; Matt Loughrey from The Burnt Chef Project on Mental Health Support in the Food Industry, and awarding body FDQ CEO Terry Fennel on Bakery Apprenticeships in Wales – Features, Benefits, and Incentives.

Cambria’s work-based learning manager Kate Muddiman said:

“We have bakery experts coming from all over the country, so the conference offers an unmissable opportunity for the baking sector in Wales to connect, collaborate, and grow. “Whether you’re a regional supplier, major manufacturer, small bakery, or industry expert, this event is suitable for businesses of all sizes.”

The news comes after Naomi Spaven, lead baker and patisserie chef at Cambria’s Iâl Bakery at Yale, was named Rising Star at last year’s BIA (Baking Industry Awards).

She and baker and pastry chef Ella Muddiman – a colleague nominated in the same category – have attracted new customers to the Hafod venue with a selection of delicious cakes, breads, biscuits and more over the last 12 months.