Coffee Shop Business Opens Seventh Outlet at Cardiff’s Tallest Office Building

Coffee shop chain Kin & Ilk has opened its seventh outlet in Cardiff at Capital Tower, the city’s tallest office building.

Local business Kin & Ilk has taken a lease at the 270 feet tall multi-let Capital Tower, in Greyfriars Road in Cardiff city centre. It is serving speciality coffee and fresh, locally-sourced food to the building’s occupiers and passing shoppers and office workers.

The coffee shop facility is the latest addition to facilities by owners Trinova, which acquired the building for £25 million in 2018 and which has developed a range of office options at Capital Tower tailored to accommodate the needs of businesses of all sizes.

Property consultancies Knight Frank and Fletcher Morgan are joint letting agents for Capital Tower. Mark Sutton, partner at Knight Frank, said:

“Kin & Ilk have recently opened their latest coffee shop in Capital Tower and are already a hit with the occupiers. Having an independent operator in the building allows them to tailor their offer to suit the tenants in Cardiff tallest multi let office tower and it’s a great addition to the on-site amenities.” David Davies, founder of Kin & Ilk, commented: “I always think of the prominent Capital Tower building as being synonymous with the city and the Cardiff sky line. There has been an incredibly positive reaction from the tenants and building management team at Capital Tower, and it’s a joy to work in the building.”

In addition, existing Capital Tower tenant Leap Legal Software Limited has renewed its lease on a 2,155 sq ft office on the 7th floor for a further five years.

John James of Fletcher Morgan commented:

“Capital Tower’s position within Cardiff’s core office and leisure district and at the heart of the city centre has always been a popular choice for occupiers, offering all of the city centre amenities on the doorstep, secure on site parking and with superb access to public transport links. The new coffee shop adds to its attraction.”

As well as office space under traditional lease agreements, Capital Tower has introduced new flexible options for tenants from a few desks in fully-serviced space, to a bespoke managed office agreement where the tenant pays a single monthly fee. The serviced and managed offering is being operated by Chadwick Business Centres.

Mark Sutton added: