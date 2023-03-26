Living at Home Picked as Finalist for ’Start-Up Business of the Year’

Federation of Small Businesses, who are celebrating the achievements and contributions of small businesses and the self-employed across the UK, has nominated Living at Home, a Swansea-based home care service, as a finalist for “Welsh Start-Up Business of the Year”.

The FSB Awards is an exciting event recognising the accomplishments and contributions of small businesses throughout Wales.

Hosted by Andrea Byrne of ITV News, the event will take place at the prestigious Coal Exchange Hotel in Cardiff.

The winners of each category will go on to the UK final, which will be held on 18 May 2023 at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham, where they will compete for the title of UK Small Business of the Year and the recognition that comes with it.

Being selected as a finalist for this prestigious award is a testament to the hard work and success that Living at Home has achieved in Swansea over the past 12 months in bringing about positive changes in the care sector.

Living at Home was nominated for this award based on various aspects of their performance during the past year.

Gareth Jones, commercial property manager at Business in Focus, a social enterprise dedicated to supporting new businesses that has been assisting Living at Home, said:

“It’s great to see Joanne and her team at Living at Home going from strength to strength.” “Business in Focus is thrilled to have been able to support Joanne with the start-up and expansion of her business at Henley House in Swansea.”

When asked about the nomination, Living at Home’s CEO, Joanne Abraham, responded,

“I’m delighted that the FSB awards have recognised the hard work put in by the entire Living at Home team.” “Living at Home has constantly supported Swansea communities and generated awareness around the care sector to make it a better place for all.” “Living at Home would like to express its gratitude to FSB for recognising the team’s efforts. We will continue to deliver high-quality home care services in Swansea, in addition to building a well-trained and organised workforce of care professionals.”

Living at Home has successfully generated 20 new local jobs in Swansea over the last 12 months, by providing continuous professional development for its workforce, favourable working conditions, and an excellent workplace culture.

Living at Home has also been rated 10/10 on the home care reviews site homecare.co.uk based on the feedback they’ve received from clients and their friends and family members.

Over the past 6 months, Living at Home has collaborated with Rediscover Media, the winner of a Welsh BAFTA award, to create a short film titled “A Carer’s Day”.

The purpose of the film was to offer an inside view into the daily tasks of care professionals and to highlight the exceptional work that they perform.

Tim Davies, Director at Rediscover Media, said

“Working with Living at Home was insightful, and we enjoyed seeing how home care is provided during the filming of the production. Their efforts to artistically raise the profile of care workers are commendable. Since they are a forward-thinking team, we hope they succeed in their award category.”

Living at Home has also collaborated with Faith in Families, a local charity for disadvantaged communities, to assist them in raising awareness and funds.

As part of this effort, Living at Home has participated in and organised several fundraising events to help support their goal of making Swansea a better place for children and their families.

Living at Home also received a fantastic first inspection report from Care Inspectorate Wales, which is just another reason they are in the running for the prestigious FSB award.

