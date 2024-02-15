Co-Op Seeks Two New Council Members in Wales

Co-op has launched a recruitment drive across Wales, calling for two new member representatives to have a say in the running of the group and its food stores, funeral homes, legal business and insurance arm.

Members’ Council leaders have said that applications from members within under-represented societal groups are particularly welcome this year, including those from younger age groups, ethnic minorities, candidates with disabilities and those from the LGBTQ+ community.

Across the UK, there are 26 vacancies on the Co-op National Members’ Council, which works closely with the Board and senior managers to ensure the voice of more than 5 million active members is heard throughout the group. Co-op’s membership is growing and diversifying rapidly so it’s more important than ever that their views and needs are heard.

Denise Scott-McDonald, the Members’ Council’s President, is encouraging applications from people who want to help Co-op tackle the big issues that communities are facing.

Scott-McDonald said:

“As a co-operative, we welcome applications from all eligible members, and I can’t stress that enough. If we want to create and deliver real value for our member-owners, we need to represent as many different voices as possible in our work and our Co-op. “Right now, there’s so much to address and help out with. We know that people are keen to support however they can and being part of Co-op and the Members’ Council is a fantastic way to get involved and join something bigger. We also work closely with Member Nominated Directors and call on the business to take action with motions at our Annual General Meeting, all crucial to engaging with our members and including them in the Co-op they own”.

Council representatives can serve a term between one and three years. The 100 people that make up the Council come from all walks of life and include ordinary members (people who trade with Co-op’s businesses); colleague members, co-opted members and members from independent co-operative societies.

The Council continues to encourage all members to participate in Co-op’s governance, while educating, informing and planning how to champion what makes Co-op different. The Council helped shape our refreshed vision, strategy, and membership offer to make sure our member-owners are the heart of everything we do. It also called on Co-op to start and increase its campaigning against retail crime and violence, leading to the creation of the first ever Retail Crime Action Plan.

To qualify to stand for election as a Council representative, members need to have joined before January 2021 and have earned 500 membership points (the equivalent of spending around £10 a week on groceries in Co-op Food stores) between January 2023 and January 2024.

Candidates can find information at www.co-operative.coop/get-involved/councilelection and can apply until midday on 23 February.