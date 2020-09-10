Clogau Gold Plans to Open a Further Five Stores in the Coming Months

The North Wales-based jeweller plans to open a further five stores in the coming months and turnover is up on last year.

The business also raised a staggering £200,000 for NHS charities via customers donations, a raffle and demand for their exclusive new NHS pin badge.

Clogau Managing Director Ben Roberts cited the influence of celebrities including TV star Gemma Collins, Love Island’s Dr Alex George and Real Housewives of Cheshire regulars Lauren Simon and Tanya Bardsley as having a big impact on the campaign.

He thanked the public and customers for their support during what has been a challenging period for all sectors.

“It has been a difficult time, but the team has really come together and done a brilliant job, especially in producing so many of the pin badges,” said Ben. “All profits will go directly to NHS charities, which is amazing; we had hoped to raise £25,000 so to pass the £200,000 mark is incredible.”

Clogau has unveiled new outlets in Carmarthen, Bangor, Swansea and Llandudno in recent times, and plans to add Chester, Wrexham, Ruthin and two more premises in South Wales to that list in the months ahead.

All its stores – bar London – reopened in June with strict social distancing measures in place, and Ben is confident they will be able to flourish under the ‘new normal’ moving forward.

“We have looked at the business, how we can adapt and be more efficient, and are focused on the long-term future of Clogau,” he said. “During the pandemic we have maintained strong sales and are 20% ahead of last year, our model of opening new stores has been well-received and online we have continued to perform strongly. “Our existing sites are trading at the same level as 2019, which reflects the safety measures we have in place enable people to shop freely and with confidence.”

Ben added: