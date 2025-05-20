Cllr Medwyn Hughes Inaugurated as the New Mayor of Bangor

Bangor City Council has announced that Cllr Medwyn Hughes is the new Mayor of Bangor.

Cllr Hughes succeeds Cllr Gareth Parry. Cllr Hughes, who previously held the role of Deputy Mayor, brings a wealth of experience to the mayoralty, including his time as former Chair of Cyngor Gwynedd. His longstanding commitment to public service and community development is expected to shape his year in office, the authority said.

Cllr Gareth Parry reflected on his term, saying:

“It has been an immense honour to serve the people of Bangor as Mayor. I am proud of what we have achieved together as a community over the past year, and I wish Cllr Hughes every success as he takes on this important role.”

In accepting the position, Cllr Medwyn Hughes said:

“I am deeply honoured to be elected as Mayor of Bangor. It’s a privilege to represent such a vibrant and historic city. I look forward to working closely with councillors, residents, and community organisations to continue building a bright future for Bangor.”

This year holds special significance for the city, as Bangor celebrates the 1,500th anniversary of its founding. The year-long programme of events marks a momentous milestone in the city's history, bringing communities together to honour Bangor’s rich heritage and enduring spirit. As Mayor, Cllr Hughes will play a key role in leading and supporting these commemorations.

The Mayor Making ceremony, a formal tradition in the civic calendar, was attended by councillors, local dignitaries, and community representatives. It marked a smooth transition in leadership and reaffirmed the Council’s ongoing commitment to civic engagement and local progress.