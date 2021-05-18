Climate Change Battle Needs to be in the Hands of the Many

The North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council are hosting the free Net Zero 2021 Conference, a virtual event that brings together key businesses from across North Wales, major not for profit organisations and leading educational institutions; in the aim to help businesses not only improve their carbon footprint, but also to improve general business performance. Amongst some of the contributors announced are Airbus, Bangor University, Chamber of Commerce, Iceland, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, FSB, NatWest, UK Government, Siemens and Tata Steel.

We spoke to Kevin Morgan, Senior Director at Natwest Wales Business Banking who explains why the climate change Battle needs to be in the hands of the many.